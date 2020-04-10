Page County is ready to crack down on hotels violating their short-term stay ban

On March 31, the Page County Board of Supervisors acted to ban short-term stays at hotels, rental houses, campgrounds, cabins, or any similar site through the duration of Governor Ralph Northam's Stay at Home order.

At the state level, short-term stays at campgrounds have been banned, but not at hotels and motels. Page County went farther to try and stop any spread of the virus.

Now, the county says they're prepared to take action to make sure facilities within their borders follow the county ordinance.

As of Friday, April 10, the Lord Fairfax Health District had confirmed 5 cases of COVID-19 in Page County. But the county is bordered by localities with more cases, including Shenandoah County, which has 15, and Rockingham County, which has 31.

According to the Page County Board of Supervisors, they conducted a work session meeting on Tuesday, April 7, and took action to amend their local state of emergency to "address non-compliance" with their previous amendment that banned short-term stays.

The resolution they passed effectively said that, as of April 7, until Virginia's state of emergency ends, any business or individual who is found with someone staying there for less than two weeks will be subject to review and can potentially have their license to operate in Page County suspended until the end of the state of emergency or until they remedy the situation.

If violations happen again, the Page County Sheriff is authorized to enforce compliance.

The earlier resolution cited power granted to local governments under the Code of Virginia's section on states of emergency for local governments to control and restrict resources within their boundaries.

It stated that "due to the spread of the COVID-19 disease, Page County is facing a disaster and a condition of extreme peril to the lives and safety of the residents and visitors of the County."

Exceptions are granted for contractors, medical personnel, and employees performing essential services within Page County.

Any guests who were currently staying in the spaces when the amendment banning short-term stays was issued is also allowed to remain for the duration of their existing agreement.

