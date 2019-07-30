Page County sheriff blames jail costs for $500k budget deficit

Sheriff Chad Cubbage said increasing costs at Page County's aging jail facility are a major contributing factor to his office's budget issues.

Page County Sheriff's Office seal | Courtesy: WHSV

Cubbage reported to county leaders the sheriff's office will spend $515,650 more than it was allocated for the 2019 fiscal year, according to draft minutes from a July 2 board of supervisors meeting.

"There are so many unpredicted costs that arise on a daily basis," he said on Tuesday. "When these things arise, we're going to be behind budget from the beginning of the year."

Much of the costs arise from the jail, according to Cubbage. He said while the building was designed to hold a little more than two dozen inmates, it now has more than 70.

It also costs the county to house inmates at other detention facilities since it is not part of a regional jail system. $38 is paid per day for each inmate, according to Cubbage.

"When I took office, we were leasing around, I think, 50 beds at that time. Now we're leasing 130," he said.

In addition, Cubbage said driving the inmates to and from court and medical transportation adds to his agency's financial burden.

Cubbage said he has made suggestions in the past to the board to save money and has taken action where he can. For instance, he said $90,000 was saved from the agency's patrol budget.

Morgan Phenix, the chair of Page County's Board of Supervisors, offered a statement when asked about the budget situation.

"As Sheriff Cubbage has informed us, there are issues surrounding the jail and payments and associated costs to transport and house inmates in other counties," Phenix wrote. "The sheriff is charged with administering his budget and we look forward to hearing his specific recommendations and solutions."

He continued, "I am confident the Board will keep the public good and individual protections at the center of our discussions."

The sheriff said a study is underway to analyze his office's expenses.

"We need to come up with a proactive solution together to stop this bleed from affecting our taxpayers," Cubbage said.