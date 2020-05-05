Page County schools to hold makeshift graduations

Page County is planning special high school graduations for its seniors.

Next week, graduates of Luray and Page County high schools will walk across the stage in reserved five-minute time slots.

The walks will be filmed and released as a graduation video on May 30.

Page County senior Kennedy Strickler, who is attending Auburn University next year to study communications and public relations, is excited to graduate but disappointed that some of her family will not attend and that she won't be able to share the moment with her classmates.

"It's not ideal, obviously having my classmates and my whole family there is the perfect scenario, but whatever the situation is, I'm proud to be a Page County graduate," Strickler told WHSV on Tuesday.

Graduates are permitted to bring a maximum of four guests to their filming while practicing social distancing.