Page Theatre to reopen this Friday with new owners

After the death of the original owner six months ago, the Page Theatre, in Luray will be reopening its doors with new owners and new films Friday.

The family keep this caricature of Jerry Spencer by the concession stand to remember him everyday.

Back in May, Jerry Spencer, who owned the pink theatre since the 80's passed away and along with that the theatre closed down.

Since then community members have wondered what will happen to the landmark and recently the Hoke family purchased the theatre.

Donna Hoke and her husband are now the new co-owners along with their daughter Carlie Hoke who will be the cinema's general manager.

Donna said she remembered when she and her husband first started going to the theatre and always noticed how kind Spencer was.

She said Spencer continued to show that support throughout the community even when their kids started watching movies there.

"He actually taught me how to replace some of the films when it was the old school filming," Carlie Hoke, the new general manager, said. "I wanted to go to school for film and my parents set it up for me to come in and do the reels for Spencer's and he did that a few nights with me."

The family said they want to continue to keep Spencer's legacy alive for the community and their family to enjoy.

You don't have to worry about too much change, as the family said they will keep the color pink on the theatre, keep the theming in each theatre, and even keep the same ticket prices.

"We would like to keep it as similar as possible, I know the community and we too were worried about someone outside the community coming in and buying it and changing things up," Carlie said.

Donna said there are a few changes such as they now accept card transactions, but they're changes that will benefit guests.

This Friday, Nov. 8 starting at 5 p.m. you can buy a movie ticket, grab your seat, and enjoy a new movie in the pink theatre once again.