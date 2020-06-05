Pale Fire Brewing Co. to wrap-up pop-up food bank

After two months of helping unemployed restaurant workers find food, Pale Fire Helps will be wrapping up its pop-up food bank but will continue to help the community.

More than 100 community members volunteered to help run Pale Fire Helps.

Tim Brady, the owner of Pale Fire Brewing Co., said they started the food bank on March 26th with Sysco Food's donating a total of 24 pallets of food over the course of their run.

Brady said on average more than 50 people a day would come into the taproom to pick up a full bag of food. The reason their ending things, for now, is because that number has dwindled down to just a few a day.

He said with their taproom reopening to the community again this weekend, they are still taking food donations to be given to the community.

"So the food is going to Patrick Pantry which is a long-standing food bank," Brady said. "And then the money is getting donated to people helping people which is a really cool local nonprofit."

Pale Fire will keep their donation website up and running which has raised $20,756 as of Monday.