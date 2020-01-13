Pamela Monger retires from city after allegedly embezzling $74,000

A former treasurer for the Elkton Emergency Rescue Squad accused of embezzlement is no longer employed with the Harrisonburg Fire Department.

A Harrisonburg city spokesperson confirmed to WHSV that Pamela Monger, who is accused of embezzling $74,000 over a 12-year span, has filed for retirement and no longer works for the city of Harrisonburg.

Last week, Monger waived her preliminary hearing in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court.

She originally faced nine felony counts of embezzlement, but seven of those were dropped in court last week.

According to court documents, Virginia State Police said Monger wrote more than 50 checks to herself from 2005 to 2017, stealing a total of $74,845.

When she was first charged with embezzlement over those accusations, Monger was working as an office manager for the Harrisonburg Fire Department. At that point, city staff would not comment on Monger's employment status.

Now, a city spokesperson confirmed that after last week, Monger no longer worked for the city.

Prosecutors plan to present evidence in front of a Grand Jury in Rockingham Circuit Court on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

