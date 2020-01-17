Pamunkey Tribe announces plans for resort, casino in Richmond

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe has announced plans for a new $350 million resort and casino in Richmond.

The Tribe says it has purchased or has under contract four parcels in the city’s south side.

The parcels total about 36 acres and are located along Ingram Avenue near Commerce Road in Manchester. A fourth parcel that is 13 acres is located along Jefferson Davis Highway near Walmsley Boulevard.

“The Tribe plans to develop the Resort on the Ingram Avenue property and will initially use the Jefferson Davis property as a workforce training facility. Once the Resort opens and all hiring is complete, the Jefferson Davis property will be converted into a different use for the benefit of the surrounding community, such as a grocery store and/or health clinic,” a release said.

The proposed $350 million resort and casino includes a four-diamond, 275-room hotel tower with views of the James River and Downtown, spa, fitness center and pool.

“Dining options will include a high-end steak and seafood restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, a sports bar and grill, a classic buffet and a food court with a variety of food options. Plans also include a parking garage with more than 1,000 spaces, as well as dedicated VIP parking and additional surface lot parking,” the release said.

The announcement comes after the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation that permits the Pamunkey Tribe to pursue commercial gaming in Norfolk and Richmond.

“We are very excited about our plans to bring a great resort and casino to Richmond,” said Robert Gray, Chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe. “Not only does this help fulfill the government’s intent to use gaming to help us secure our future, but it will also be a great economic boost for the City of Richmond and its citizens.”