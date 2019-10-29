Panel discusses Radford murder case nearly 40 years later

It’s been nearly 40 years since a Radford University student went out for a night of fun and dancing – and never came home. To this day, officials have never been able to recover her body.

Gina Hall, 18, went missing on June 20, 1980, after she went out for a night in Blacksburg and then to a friend’s cabin at Claytor Lake.

“It’s been an important case for a lot of people and obviously still a lot of memories of Gina Renee Hall here in Radford,” said Ron Peterson, Jr. the author of a book that details the case that happened decades ago in ‘Under the Trestle.'

Peterson said he was interested in writing the book because of how intrigued folks in the New River Valley had been in the case. When the book was published in December of 2018, there was also increased interest again in the story because of a potential new site where Hall’s body could have been found.

“I have no doubt, whatsoever, 100% he’s guilty, he killed her,” said prosecuting attorney Everett Shockley.

Nearly 40 years after the case, Shockley stands by his findings. At the time, he said they had to go to trial, even though they didn’t have Hall’s body.

“I felt that it was worth the risk of trying it rather than waiting a few years hoping you’d find the body, not knowing that you would, and then were are all of these many witnesses that you need to call and how cooperative are they going to be,” he said.

There may not have been a body or a witness, but circumstantial evidence is what a panel Monday night said helped to narrate the story.

“It’s just facts and circumstances that you offer that tend to show that the person on trial committed the crime and maybe why they committed the crime. It could be any number of things,” Shockley said.

Peterson said he also wanted to highlight how tough everyone worked for this case in his book.

“This case went through numerous appeals, and each time, the conviction was upheld after being closely scrutinized, because of the job they did in defending their client,” he said.

And although technology today could have potentially made it easier for the state to fight the defense, attorney Royce Lookabill said it’s important that in America we are innocent until proven guilty.

“It doesn’t matter to a defense attorney whether or not your client is innocent or guilty,” Lookabill said. “It is your obligation to give that person the best defense that you can.”

To this day, people are still looking for Hall. The panel said Epperly will remain in prison and likely never confess where her body is located.

“I don’t think it bothers him at all that he’s killed this girl, I mean I don’t think it bothers him one bit,” said Shockley. “He just doesn’t have the same level of conscience that you and I do and that most people do.”

Peterson said this is no the first time they have met as a panel to discuss this case, but the first time they have done so at Radford University. The panel said there have been about 10 more cases in Virginia that didn’t have a victim’s body to find someone guilty.

