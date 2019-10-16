Paralyzed shooting survivor has to be carried down steps, begs to be moved from 2nd-floor apartment

A Virginia woman who became paralyzed after being shot by her ex-boyfriend last year says she’s been begging RRHA officials to move her from her second-floor apartment so she can get around easier.

Kearnta Wilson became wheelchair-bound last year, and in order to go outside of her home, her mother, Gloria Wise, must carry her down a steep flight of stairs on her back.

“My daughter shouldn’t have to sit here after a year trying to get a lower apartment,” Wise said.

It’s a mother’s love that knows no depths, making sure her daughter recovers.

“I’m in the spot where I got shot in and it’s hard,” Wilson said.

October 19 marks one year since Wilson was shot inside the same apartment by her ex-boyfriend, Byran Trent. Her brother was also shot, but it was Wilson that spent nearly five months in the hospital. She’s now paralyzed and unable to move around without the help of her wheelchair.

“When I came home, they were supposed to have been moved me out of the apartment, but they never did,” Wilson said.

Bullet holes still remain in the apartment managed by the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Wilson says a new apartment without steps would be one step closer to independence for her and her children.

“I know how to get in and out of my wheelchair. It wouldn’t be so hard for me to open the door for my kids to go to school,” Wilson said.

It would also be a load off her mom’s back.

“I’m not young. I’m 59 years old and to have to tote her up and down the stairs. It really takes a toll on me,” Wise said.

Damon Duncan, CEO of RRHA, said they are working to move Wilson in a new unit but admits there are six families ahead of her on the waiting list. Duncan said they will reach out to her to see if they can help accommodate in the meantime.

“This is pretty much a new life for her. She was given a second chance,” friend LaTra Williams said.

With this second chance, Wilson will use it to help other victims of abuse.

“This is my job. This is what I’m here for. This is why God got me here for,” Wilson said.

