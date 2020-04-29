Parents bring Disney to daughter for fifth birthday

Marquis and Tanesha Allen promised their daughter, Taylor, a trip to Disney World for her fifth birthday. Taylor loves Disney, is a huge fan of Elsa, and watches something Disney-related constantly.

"Our daughter, she loves the Magic Kingdom," said Tanesha. "We decided to have her wake up on her birthday in the Magic Kingdom."

“We were saving,” Marquis added. “Doing all the things we needed to do to try to make it happen.”

But when coronavirus forced the Allens to cancel their plans, Taylor's parents found a solution.

"We decided to bring Disney to our daughter," smiled her mother.

On Tuesday, Taylor's fifth birthday, her front yard was transformed into her own Wonderland. Her dad dressed as Mickey Mouse, her mother as Minnie, even her favorite princess, Elsa, made an appearance.

Some of her family was with her, but since they could not have a party because of social distancing requirements, they held a parade instead.

A long line of cars passed by Taylor's home, wishing her a happy birthday and dropping off gifts.

"My mother, she said 'well why not bring Elsa into the fold by that being one of Taylor's favorite Disney characters,'" Tenesha recalled.

“[The trip to Disney World] is something that Taylor has been talking about for at least six months,” Marquis said. “Being able to put light into her eyes is what really made it unique and special to us.”

The party was a success, the birthday girl was happy, but the Allens didn't stop there. They took it a step further and used the parade as a way to give back to a good cause.

"For all the cars that joined us for the parade, we'll be making a donation to the food pantry," Tanesha said.

"My wife has been passionate about wanting to give back to the community, so that was one way to do it during this pandemic," Marquis added, who also was inspired to help when delivering meals to senior citizens in Dinwiddie County.

They may have been dressed as Mickey and Minnie, but to Taylor, her parents are The Incredibles, and the family hopes that next year will find them in Florida for Taylor's sixth birthday.

“I think that’s an absolute,” remarked Marquis. “We’re going to start saving now to definitely make that happen.”