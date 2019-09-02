Parents can trade in unwanted car seats at Walmart or Target this month

Parents will soon be able to trade in their used car seats at Walmart or Target for gift cards or new baby gear.

At Target, shoppers can bring in an old car seat and trade it in at the guest service desk for a coupon good for 20 percent off a new car seat, base, booster seat, travel system, stroller, or select baby home gear.

The old car seats will be placed in drop-off boxes near the Guest Service desk.

The annual "Car Seat Trade-in" event starts Wednesday, September 3, and will last through September 13

Shoppers have until that day to trade in their unwanted car seats inside Target locations. The coupon can be used on existing sale items and with online purchases through September 20.

Target says all old car seats will be accepted, no matter if they're covered in spit-up or diaper accidents.

The used car seats will be recycled by Target's partner, Waste Management, to create new products such as pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials such as steel beams and carpet padding, according to the store's website.

Since the event started in 2016, Target has recycled an estimated 500,000 car seats.

Shoppers can find a participating Target here.

Walmart also has an option for recycling your old car seats.

Participating Walmart stores are offering a $30 Walmart gift card if you bring in your child's outgrown car seat.

Their promotion runs from September 16-30.