Parents start petition to get lights on Augusta County softball fields

Augusta County parents, Rebecca Breeden and Beth Good, started an online petition to have lights put up at Augusta County high school softball fields. That petition has nearly nine hundred signatures already.

Breeden said she thinks it's unfair that four out of five Augusta County baseball fields have lights, but none of the softball fields do. She says warm-ups are cut short.

"When we have away games, those girls lose warm-up time prior to games because of travel time and the games have to start on time to get a majority of the game in before it's cut," Breeden said.

Players said they aren't always able to finish their softball games either.

"I love softball and I love playing it, that being said, I want to play all seven innings of it," Courtney Begoon, a Fort Defiance High School softball player, said.

Players said this can often change the outcome of their games.

"Last year we had a game that ended early because it was getting dark and that was the only game my team lost last season," Destiny Good, a Riverheads High School softball player, said.

Breeden said not only is the lack of lights on the girls' field unfair, but it is also dangerous for the players.

"As a pitcher, I'm 43 feet away from the ball being hit and that can be scary in regular daylight time, much less when it's dark outside," Begoon said.

Breeden said the Augusta County School Board said they would try to budget in lighting for one softball field, but that would only help one school's team. Players said they want the school board to treat all student athletes equally.

"The girls should have the same equal opportunities as the guys because it's not fair that the guys have better fields and lights and we don't," Destiny Good said.

Breeden said they will be addressing this at the upcoming Augusta Board of Supervisors meeting at the Augusta County Government Center on Wednesday at 7:00pm.