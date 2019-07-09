Parents, uncle charged after toddler found alone in West Virginia lot

Authorities say the parents and uncle of a 2-year-old West Virginia boy have been arrested after the toddler was found alone in a parking lot in the middle of the night.

Photo credit: WSAZ

WSAZ reported Monday that parents Kathryn Patton and Charles Stanley have been charged with child abuse along with the boy's uncle, Donald Patton.

The station says deputies found the boy around 3 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in Hurricane wearing only a t-shirt and a diaper, wandering around the parking lot by himself.

The caller stated that they knocked and rang the door bell at the apartment the child identified as his own for 10 minutes before calling 911.

A criminal complaint says conditions inside the home were filthy, with trash, dirty diapers and rotting food covering the ground. The three adults were found asleep inside, where a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were as well.

The 6-year-old was unable to tell deputies when she had last bathed.

Police said feces filled both of the toilets in the residence and what appeared to be feces was smeared on the wall and the floor throughout the home.

The smell of feces was so overwhelming that the responding deputies became nauseous and had to cover their mouths to avoid swallowing the large amount of bugs present inside.

There were also several knives and scissors throughout the home that were in reach of the children, according to police. At one point, the 2-year-old grabbed a pair of scissors and ran through the home while holding them.

Kathryn Patton is also the mother of the 9-year-old. Donald Patton is the uncle of all three children and also lives at the home.

After speaking with the adults, the deputies found that Donald Patton left a back door to the house open at some point overnight, which the boy wandered out of.

The suspects have been jailed. It's unclear if they have an attorney.

The children were removed from the residence due to safety concerns and placed with family members.