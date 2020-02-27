Heritage Park closed for creek restoration

Although Heritage Park has been closed since January for a creek restoration project, officials say work being done will give a face-lift to part of the park and help the ecosystem.

Work started early January on the unearthing process of the project.

Over the past several years, the town received grant funding from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and through the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District to fix eroding banks on Linville Creek.

Kip Mumaw, the principal engineer for the project, said so far, crews have removed overgrown trees and have started grading the banks to help reduce erosion.

"We're grading the banks in some areas to allow more frequent storm events to get on to what we call these benches on the stream and that will reduce the energy of the stream," Mumaw said.

Mumaw said he hopes the project being done at Heritage Park will make more people aware of the benefits of creek restoration and how it can help the ecosystem.

"It's a more confined corridor so there's been some over widening and that bank erosion leads to sediment coming into the stream," Mumaw said. " The sediment then impairs aquatic insects that use the stream as habitat for a part of their life cycle."

Mumaw says the unearthing part of the project should be completed by mid-March.

Then crews will work to plant native species of plants around the creek and be wrapped up by the start of summer.