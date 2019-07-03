Parks and Recreation promote 65-Mile Fitness Challenge

This summer, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation will promote their 65-Mile Fitness Challenge, in honor of their 65th anniversary.

The challenge is open to all ages and fitness levels. From running, to biking and even dancing, staff members have selected a variety of physical activities and opportunities for participants to log miles.

Participants will log their miles with one hour of activity translating into one mile.

"The main thing is for people to get out into our parks and facilities and participate whether its walking, jogging or swimming," said Erik Dart, Athletics and Special Events Manager of Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation.

The first 45 participants who complete the challenge will receive a 65-Mile Challenge t-shirt. To register, contact Ali Routzahn at Alexandra.Routzahn@HarrisonburgVA.gov or call 540-433-2474.

Participants may register at any time, but the deadline to complete the challenge will not be extended.

