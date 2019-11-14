Parkside Plaza sees major growth in Rockingham County

Parkside Plaza, in Rockingham County, is one of the newest shopping centers in the area. The building was designed for ten tenants, and most recently, construction has begun for a 'Your Pie Pizza.'

Another shop at the plaza, Crossroads Cafe, said they have already seen a lot of repeat customers.

"It seems like the perfect spot. The traffic counts on 33 are huge, the new ball field is just behind us, and the traffic at the Jump Park," said Nicole Bennington, owner of Crossroads Cafe.

Rhonda Cooper, the Director of Community Development, said the area is designed to have a wide variety of options for the community. She said she hopes even more people will take advantage of the easily accessible plaza just off Route 33 east of Harrisonburg.

"I see the diversity as a real asset, not only for the people that come here to the park, but the people who live in the residential areas surrounding it," said Cooper.

Cooper said the plaza has exceeded the county's expectations and she hopes to see continued growth. She said the owner of the plaza also owns the property near the shopping center and said developments will be happening soon.