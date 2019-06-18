Part of Massanetta Springs Road reopens

Since February, part of Massanetta Springs Road in Rockingham County has been closed due to a road improvement project. The road is now reopen, as work crews continue on to phase two of the project.

Earlier this month, crews laid down the top section of pavement for phase one of the project, opening the road and eliminating the detour put in place.

Pete Kesecker, development plan manager for Rockingham County, said phase two of the project reaches out from Forest Oaks Lane to Route 33 and will include similar work to phase one.

"This is basically just road improvement and adding curb and gutter to get the storm water underground," Kesecker said. "It was open ditch before. Plus we've added turning lanes."

With those turning lanes being added in the coming months, part of the work will also include adding another traffic signal to the traffic pole across the road on Route 33.

Kesecker said about 40% of phase two is complete and expects the whole project to be done by Sept. 1 or earlier.