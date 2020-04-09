Part of Route 698 closing in Shenandoah County for bridge work

Drivers who use Route 698 in Shenandoah County may have to use a detour as VDOT begins work on a bridge replacement project next week.

VDOT is closing a portion of Route 698 (Orchard Drive) as they replace a bridge over Mill Creek. The closure will start Monday, April 13 and is expected to be finished in spring 2021.

The bridge being replaced is in the town of Mount Jackson, just west of the intersection with Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade). If you travel in the area, VDOT has set up a detour for drivers.

If you're heading northbound, continue west on Route 263 and then south on Route 614 (South Middle Road). Drivers then go east on Route 764 (Walker Road) before being able to get back on Route 698. If you're heading south, drivers head west on Route 764, then north on Route 614 before going east on Route 263.

The project is replacing a bridge that was built in 1932. The new bridge will be in the same location as the old bridge, and have two 11-foot lanes. Additional information about the project can be found on VDOT's website.

The $1.3 million dollar project was awarded to Fairfield-Echols LLC out of Fishersville. Work is scheduled to be finished by June 4, 2021, but all work is weather-permitting.

