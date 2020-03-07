Part of Shenandoah National Park catches fire

Park communications was notified Friday evening around 4:00 that a fire had been detected in the Furnace Mountain area of the park’s South District, approximately four miles east of Grottoes, Virginia.

Rangers confirmed a visible smoke column from Skyline Drive. The park was in a “fire-readiness” status as we prepare for the spring fire season and park fire and ranger staff immediately responded to the area.

The fire was estimated to be 2-3 acres in size burning largely in leaf litter. Initial firefighting activities stopped the spread of the fire, but staff was unable to establish solid containment lines.

This morning, fire fighters have returned to the area and are conducting suppression activities on the fire. The park is being aided in this effort by the United States Forest Service Augusta Hot Shots, the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue and the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Trail closures in effect are Furnace Mountain Trail, Trayfoot Mountain Trail and Madison Run Fire Road. No structures are currently threatened by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.