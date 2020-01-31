Passenger charged in shooting death of Lyft driver

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a ride-hailing driver lived on the same street where the driver was found dead in his vehicle, according to police in Virginia.

Bernard Smith, 18, was charged with second-degree murder Thursday in the shooting death of Franklin Farrens, 79, news outlets reported.

Farrens was an employee for Lyft and Smith was his passenger around 4 a.m. Monday, police told news outlets. Police were called around 6:30 a.m. to a crash involving Farrens' car in Smith's neighborhood.

Farrens was found inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Smith was arrested on Wednesday night.

Investigators haven't determined a motive, but there's no indication the fatal shooting happened during a robbery, Chesterfield police Capt. Jay Thornton told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“We haven’t been able to identify any type of motive at this time,” said Lt. Brad Conner with Chesterfield PD.

Smith was charged with second-degree murder because police don't believe the shooting was premeditated, Thornton said. Smith has also been charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Smith appeared in court Thursday where he was appointed an attorney. He was being held without bond.

iolence of this sort is a concern among rideshare drivers like John Pedrick.

“We run that risk every day. I’ve been doing this for almost three years. That risk is always in the back of my mind, it always has been," he said.

Pedrick leads a Facebook group called “RVA Rideshare Partners,” and believes that passengers should have the same sort of vetting that drivers have to go through to put customers at ease.

Lyft also sent a statement to NBC12 regarding Farrens’ death:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our hearts are with Franklin’s family and friends during this difficult time. We take all matters involving safety extremely seriously, and are working with law enforcement to assist in the investigation.”

