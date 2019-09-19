Passerby alerts homeowner of house fire in Harrisonburg

Firefighters from several agencies responded to second-alarm fire in Harrisonburg early Thursday morning.

Fire officials told WHSV the blaze started around 1:15 a.m. on the 700 block of Woodland Drive.

The homeowner, Lori Clouse, was asleep at the time of the fire. She told WHSV that she was alerted to the flames when an Uber driver and his passenger knocked on her front door.

"The Uber guys beat on the door and screamed for me," Clouse said. "They actually live in the neighborhood and yelled to get out the house is on fire," said Clouse.

Clouse said that knocking saved her life and she is incredibly thankful. She and her dog were able to get out of the home safely.

"I mean it was a big fire. We had to. The words 'Good Samaritan' or whatever. It felt necessary as a human being," said Uber driver Mason Muschalek.

"We're neighbors. We wanted to make sure she was out and was OK," said Nathan Quick, the passenger in Muschalek's car.

Quick also said he alerted the man who lives in the other section of the duplex of the fire and he was able to escape safely, too.

According to Harrisonburg Fire Department Deputy Chief Michael Tobia, it took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the flames. Tobia said a firewall between the duplex helped keep the flames from spreading into the other section of the home.

As of Thursday morning, officials said the fire does not seem suspicious but they have not yet determined a cause. Officials also could not comment on the scope of damage estimates.

Clouse told WHSV neighbors have offered her a place to stay. She said most of her belongings have been destroyed, however, firefighters on the scene were able to salvage a computer, her cell phone, wallets and a framed photograph of her son.

