Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week

Drivers who regularly rely on northbound Interstate 81 through southern Augusta County should be prepared for potential delays next week.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), from Monday through Thursday, starting on May 26, crews will be working on milling and paving the northbound side of the interstate.

The work will be on about a 10-mile stretch of I-81, from mile marker 209 to mile marker 219, and will be done from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

As crews work on the milling and paving overnight, VDOT says it will occasionally require on- and off-ramp closures at Exit 213 (Greenville) and Exit 217 (Mint Springs/Stuarts Draft).

Message boards along the interstate each night will advise drivers of detour routes during the ramp closures.

Alternating northbound lanes will be closed throughout the work.

The project was awarded by VDOT to B&S Contracting Inc., of Staunton, through a $3,790,858.91 paving contract in February.

According to VDOT, the full work planned in the contract is set for completion by August.

