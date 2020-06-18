Peaceful Black Lives Matter protest held in Stonewall Memorial Park

Despite reports of threats towards organizers earlier this week, the text to click on here Youth-Led Black Lives Matter protest went on peacefully Wednesday night.

More than 200 people gathered around one of the shelters in the park to listen to students speak on their concerns for our country and community.

Hundreds gathered around the small shelter in Stonewall Memorial Park to listen to students speak out on racial injustice in the community and across the country.

Reports of large groups coming into town from outside the area that was mentioned at Monday's Town Council Meeting did not appear to be there.

There were some people who remained outside the park perimeter armed with firearms but they said they were not there to harm anyone.

George Lahock, who lives in Elkton, said he was armed to protect the town in case something were to happen.

"I am concerned with what we've seen in the news and media for the past weeks and last month of what's been going on with the riots and we're out here to protect our town and our citizens," Lahock said.

Other town residents like John Mitchell and his son came out Wednesday night to support the student organizers and said racism still affects rural communities.

"When my son leaves the house I'm worried if he's not going to come back," Mitchell said. "Those are things that my grandmother told me 40 years ago and evidently when it's still happening today its a big problem."

Even with the rain and a few counter-protesters, the group was still able to get their message across through, speech, song, and prayer.

"We can't change the past but we can defiantly change the future," Mitchell said. " This right here is the start of changing the future."

Youth for Black Lives Matter said this is just the beginning and it plans on pursuing further action regarding civil injustices in the area.