Peak dates for major sources of pollen

Spring allergies are becoming more of a nuisance this time of year for people who suffer from them in the Valley. Here are dates for when different types of pollen are expected.

TREE POLLEN:

Tree pollen makes its presence first when temperatures start to get warmer. Tree pollen comes out in the Valley earlier than actual spring begins.

A local allergist said that by Valentine's Day tree pollen usually makes its first appearance. Tree pollen usually peaks in mid-April and continues to be around towards the end of May.

GRASS POLLEN:

Grass pollen adds more fuel to the fire when it comes to allergies. Peaks aren't really determined much with the spring allergies because they co-exist for some time. Grass pollen typically arrives by the beginning of May.

If there is a peak for spring allergies, it would have to be in mid-May because this is when tree pollen and grass pollen are out in full force. Grass pollen is usually over with by late June.

In the heat of the summer, pollen really isn't a factor. The month of July is not bad for allergies associated with pollen.

RAGWEED POLLEN:

Ragweed usually makes its appearance in the Valley around August 7-10. Ragweed peaks usually around Labor Day and is over with by mid-October and especially by Halloween.

Weather conditions also play with peak pollen season. For example, tree pollen was out in late January this year due to a warmer winter.

Heavy rain can prevent tree pollen from becoming really bad. Heavy rain can cause pollen to fall from trees to the ground before they burst.

Dry, windy, and seasonal weather causes spring pollen to thrive. If extended periods with no rain occur, pollen accumulates. If there is strong wind during this period, it blows around the accumulated pollen.

In conclusion for the spring, if dry and windy conditions persist in May, it would cause major spring allergy issues.