Pedestals of Confederate statues in Charlottesville vandalized yet again

UPDATE (Oct. 30):

Photo credit: NBC29

Vandals have stuck a pair of Confederate statues in downtown Charlottesville yet again.

Charlottesville police are investigating damage done overnight, from October 29 into October 30, to statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

Features on the granite pedestals have sustained damage, just as they have during similar incidents in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, attorneys in the civil case met in Charlottesville Circuit Court for a closed hearing Wednesday, October 30.

A city attorney said Judge Richard Moore delayed his decision on how much money to award the plaintiffs in attorney fees.

Oct. 14

The statue of a Confederate general in Charlottesville's Court Square Park has again been vandalized.

Police were called to the park around 8:40 a.m. Monday, October 14. Noses on two figures had been further damaged, while other parts of the base to the Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson statue had been chipped away. A piece of paper with "1619" had also been taped over a sign in front of the statue.

Granite around the statue's base had apparently been chipped away at sometime last month as well.

At that point, the noses were removed from two angelic icons on the base of the Jackson statue. Some of the toes on the female symbol had also been chipped off, while the sword in the hand of the male angel symbol appeared to have been broken.

On the Robert E. Lee statue, which has drawn the most attention in recent years, the beak of an eagle symbol on the base was removed.

Just days before that vandalism, someone spray-painted '1619' on the statues, referencing the year the first slaves came to Virginia. That was quickly scrubbed off the day afterward.

Both the Jackson statue and the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Market Street park have been vandalized multiple times, often with graffiti.

Legal analyst Scott Goodman says this is a very serious offense.

"It does carry a penalty of either up to one year in jail or up to five years in prison depending on the value of the damage," he said. "If it's less than a thousand dollars, it's a misdemeanor for a maximum 12 months in jail. If the damage is more than a thousand dollars, then it is a felony that carries a sentence of five years in prison."

Goodman also says the property is under state code, and as a war memorial (which the recent lawsuit over the monuments concluded), they are protected under the statute against damaging such pieces of property.