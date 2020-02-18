Pedestrian hit just after getting off public transportation in Verona

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a minivan in Verona.

According to Virginia State Police, a man in his 40s got off of a public transportation vehicle in the 300 block of Route 11 a little before 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18.

Police say the man stepped off the curb just afterward and was hit by a northbound minivan.

It happened just across the road from DuPont Community Credit Union.

The man was transported to Augusta Health with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

At this point, the driver is not facing any charges. Police did not identify the victim.

