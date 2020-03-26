Pedestrian struck by vehicle along Churchville Avenue

Swoope Volunteer Fire Company tells WHSV one person is injured after vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened just before 6:00 a.m. on Thursday. Authorities say a vehicle struck a male pedestrian between Frog Pond Road and Jake's Convenience store.

Both Swoope Volunteer Fire Company and Churchville Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the scene. Virginia State Police is also assisting.

Authorities say the male victim was transported to Augusta Health, the driver was not transported from the scene.

According to VDOT, all lanes of Churchville Avenue are closed at this time.

No word yet if charges are pending. Stay with WHSV for the latest updates.