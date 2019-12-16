Pendleton County delegate announces campaign for attorney general

A West Virginia delegate from Pendleton County announced on Monday that he's running to unseat Patrick Morrisey as Attorney General of West Virginia.

Del. Isaac Sponaugle (D-W.Va.) has gained a lot of media attention across the state in recent years over his long-ongoing lawsuit against Gov. Jim Justice, which claims that Justice is defying a state requirement that he live in the state capital.

The result has been a legal back and forth centered on the definition of the word "reside." There are also issues on the authority — and even the ability — of the courts to chaperone the whereabouts of the state's chief executive.

Justice, whose estimated net worth totals about $1.5 billion and spends much of his time away from the capital, has said the case "is a total waste of time."

But the housing issue is only the latest legal drama enveloping a governor whose diverse business portfolio of coal and agricultural interests have been the subject of multiple lawsuits over unpaid debts and safety fines . He has said he's handed off management of his businesses to family members, but hasn't put all his companies in blind trusts.

Now, after six years in the state House of Delegates, Sponaugle says he's running for Attorney General.

“I’ve worked hard during my legislative career fighting for all West Virginians,” Sponaugle said in a statement. "I've sponsored and supported bills that have become law, which benefit the working people of this state. Likewise, I have fought vigorously against bills by the corrupt special interests that attack West Virginians’ healthcare, wages, property and legal rights. I look forward to fighting on behalf of all the working people of this state every day in the courtroom.”

Sponaugle, who represents Pendleton and Hardy counties in the statehouse, has served as the deputy minority whip and has worked on a wide range of committees. He's also been appointed by the Speaker of the House of Delegates to serve on the Statewide Select Committees of the West Virginia Law Institute and on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals’ Community Supervision Committee.

In his campaign announcement, Sponaugle had harsh words for the current attorney general.

“I’m disgusted with Attorney General Patrick Morrisey worshipping out of state special interests,” Sponaugle said. “He wants to take West Virginians’ health insurance protections away for preexisting conditions. This means if you had or get cancer, heart disease, a stroke, high blood pressure or diabetes, Morrisey wants to cancel your health insurance. Why? The health insurance industry can make hundreds of million dollars more a year in profit if he’s successful. That’s wrong and he needs to go.”

“Morrisey and his family have made a fortune off Big Pharma at the expense of West Virginia,” Sponaugle continued. “He banked money from Big Pharma in return for settling lawsuits for pennies on the dollar. This cost the state hundreds of million dollars. It’s so bad, that counites across the state are having to file their own suits to get more money from Big Pharma. Why? There aren’t enough pennies to hand out to all 55 counties due to Morrisey’s double-dealing settlements. That’s the very definition of a corrupt career politician and he needs to go.”

Sponaugle graduated from Franklin High School in 1996 and got a degree in business administration from West Virginia University, as well as a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the WVU School of Law.

He and his wife, Tasha, are both residents of Pendleton County, where he's a managing partner in the law firm of Sponaugle & Sponaugle.