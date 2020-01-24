Pendleton County man sentenced to 20 years on drug, firearm charges

A Pendleton County man will serve two decades in prison for drug and firearm charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 42-year-old Jamie William Sites, of Circleville, pleaded guilty in May to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crimes.

Sites confessed to distributing methamphetamine in November 2017 throughout Pocahontas County and using a .22 caliber pistol during a drug crime in September 2018 in Pendleton County.

The Department of Justice says this was Sites' third felony drug offense in a criminal history spanning 25 years.

The case against him was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), an evidence-based program that is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. The program focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the West Virginia State Police; the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; the Grant County Sheriff’s Office; and the Moorefield Police Department investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.