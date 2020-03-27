Pendleton County provides updates for parents as schools remain closed

Earlier this week, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that all West Virginia public and private K-12 schools would remain closed through at least April 20 as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

As school closures remain in place, individual school districts across the state are working to support their students in every way possible.

On Friday, Pendleton County Schools issued several updates on how they're responding.

After the school system's first system of providing Grab-n-Go meals available for pickup and delivery by bus, Pendleton County has now scheduled 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, March 30 as a time in which families can pick up five days' worth of pre-packaged breakfasts and lunches at any of the county's three sites: Pendleton County Middle High School, Brandywine Elementary School, and North Fork Elementary School.

The county is asking families to bring a box or bags to transport the five breakfasts and five lunches.

On Friday, March 27, the county plans to send out their first round of instructional packets as a way for students to continue their education.

The packets are meant for long-term learning, but some teachers are also emailing out additional support and instructional information, especially for high schoolers.

Completed packet materials can be returned when families pick up meals on Monday, or they can be returned when students eventually return to school, according to the school district.

The schools plan to contact all student families at least bi-weekly for the weeks to come.

Pendleton County Schools officials also said they're working to set up public WI-Fi hot spots at each school during the outbreak in a way that will exclude outside access but will allow students and families, particularly in the Brandywine and Circleville areas, to gain internet access if they do not have it.

The school district has also launched a dedicated COVID-19 resources webpage for students and families in Pendleton County with more information.

Unlike Virginia, where schools have canceled the remainder of the academic year, in West Virginia, the current plan is for students to return in late April.