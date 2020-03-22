Peninsula Health District reports 3 additional COVID-19 deaths

Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reported three deaths of residents in the Peninsula area, two of whom previously tested positive for COVID-19 and the third person was a new positive case.

All three residents were women in their 80′s. One individual was a resident at a long-term care facility. The patients were from Newport News, Williamsburg and James City County respectively.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce three additional victims of COVID-19. We at VDH express our condolences to those families,” said Peninsula Acting Health Director Dr. Steve Julian.

It is currently not known how the three women acquired coronavirus.

The VDH website does not currently reflect the 3 additional deaths.