Pennsylvania man charged with selling guns stolen from W.Va. ATF facility

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with selling machine guns and other firearms and ammunition stolen from a federal storage facility in West Virginia.

Richard Adam Schreiber, of Everett, was indicted Tuesday after federal agents seized about 100 guns, more than 1,300 gun components, and nearly 124,000 rounds of ammunition.

Prosecutors say Schreiber plotted with a security guard who pilfered the weapons and ammunition from a gun-disposal facility operated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The guard, 52-year-old Christopher Lee Yates, of Martinsburg, has pleaded guilty in the case and is due to be sentenced in late August.

Yates admitted taking firearms, parts, and ammunition from the Martinsburg disposal facility and was charged with possessing stolen firearms in Berkeley County.

Prosecutors say Schreiber bought the stolen weapons from Yates and then sold them over the internet.

A message was left with Schreiber's lawyer seeking comment.

The theft prompted Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin to call for an investigation into the facility and how it disposes of firearms. Johnson is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Not all of the stolen firearms have been located. Anyone with information on the location of the stolen firearms, firearms parts, ammunition, or people who knowingly or unknowingly purchased them, is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, email ATFTips@atf.gov; through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips; or through the ReportIt ® app, www.reportit.com, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

