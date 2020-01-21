People from around the country among thousands at rally

Around 22,000 people filled Capitol Square and the streets around it on Monday, but not everyone was from Virginia.

Many people carried weapons at the rally today and stayed outside Capitol Square. | Credit: WHSV

Some people traveled from as far as Colorado, Tennessee and Ohio, all to show their support for Virginians and gun rights. For the people we spoke with, it wasn't just about rights for Virginians, but also rights for everyone else.

Levi Clark drove from Ohio for the rally Monday. He said it was important for him and others to stand up and show these are rights that can't be taken away.

"I've never been to a protest, rally or anything before," Clark said. "And so the first one I went to I drove 8 hours to get to. So I think it's important people are here."

Clark said he felt it was important to show support, even though he's not from Virginia. He said he hopes Virginia would come support Ohio if something similar happened.

Clark was armed at the event today, like many others who stayed outside the fenced area of Capitol Square. Norland McKeown said it was important for him to come armed, even though they couldn't go into the square.

McKeown said they wanted to make a statement and show they could come and gather peacefully with weapons.

"Even though we weren't able to get into the main Capitol square, I believe it's important to show who we are as Americans. We're armed and free," McKeown said.

He added he wasn't surprised by the rally, saying he expected it to be peaceful. The event seemed to be largely attended by people who supported the Second Amendment.

Police said only one woman was arrested at the rally after allegedly refusing to remove a bandanna from her face after being asked.

