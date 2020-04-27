People in Staunton and Waynesboro among those urged to vote absentee in upcoming election

Election Day in Staunton and Waynesboro is now May 19. It was moved back a couple of weeks aligning with Governor Ralph Northam’s most recent executive order.

Northam and city leaders say voting absentee will help maintain social distancing to ensure safety.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 12 at 5 p.m. It must be received by election day.

04/27/2020 City of Staunton Press Release:

Today, Governor Northam signed an executive order to delay local elections two weeks due to COVID-19.

City of Staunton poll stations will be open on Tuesday, May 19; however, citizens are strongly encouraged to vote by absentee ballot. Applications for absentee ballots must be received by May 12 at 5 p.m. and can be submitted online, by U.S. mail or by emailing the Registrar. In-person absentee voting, taking place in the Johnson Street parking garage, will be available until May 16. For instructions and additional information on how to vote by mail, visit the Registrar’s website..

.

In addition to the date change, the polling location for Ward 2 has moved from Christ United Methodist Church to Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium located at 116th Regimental Road. To find your Voting Ward, click here.

To ensure the safety of citizens, election officials and volunteers on Election Day, several measures have been implemented. The Electoral Board is following social distancing protocols for Election Day, to include control of the flow of voters through polling stations to maintain a proper distance of six feet. Polling locations will have sneeze guards on polling tables, and hand sanitizer, hand soap and Lysol wipes will be on-hand. The Registrar is also equipping volunteers with face masks and gloves and election offices with shields. Voters are encouraged to wear masks and will be asked to observe social distancing.

For questions regarding the upcoming elections and voting procedures contact the Registrar’s Office at 540.332.3840.