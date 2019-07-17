People in Waynesboro upset after KKK flyers thrown on property

Giovanni Castro said he’s still upset someone drove through the parking lot of his business on Saturday night, tossing out three flyers that reference the KKK. Castro said he wants answers.

“We catch whoever’s doing it and I would like to know who they are,” Castro said. “You know, if they really have something to say, come tell me to my face.”

Castro said his brother told him about the flyers on Saturday night. He said they drove around his restaurant, Gio’s Salvadorian Restaurant, and threw three flyers in bags filled with what looks like birdseed. One almost hit his brother’s face.

Castro said he’s never experienced anything like this in the time he’s lived in Waynesboro. He posted the surveillance video of the truck on Facebook, hoping to find the person who threw the flyers.

“We need to put a stop,” Castro said. “I mean, I can’t believe people. They have this program, they have this kind of stuff going on. We should now allow to [them] to have anything like this around here.”

According to an agency spokesperson, the Waynesboro Police Department received several calls about the flyers, but said it’s difficult to do anything without more information.

Another Waynesboro resident found a flyer in his yard recently and Castro said a woman told him she found one as well.

The number on the flyer went to voicemail, playing a recorded message asking people to tune into their Monday night radio show and to watch some show on Netflix.