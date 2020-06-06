People march in downtown Waynesboro protesting racial injustice

People gathered Friday night at Waynesboro's Constitution Park to protest racial injustice.

People gathered at Constitution Park to protest racial injustice. | Credit: WHSV

They held signs, chanted "Black Lives Matter" and marched through downtown.

One attendee says he was happy to see so many people come out and hopes it leads to real change.

"This is not a black problem. I'ts not a white problem. It's an American problem... I just think we can't let this go like some of the rest of them have been let go," Raymond Watson said.

Watson said change starts by having conversations at the kitchen table, educating those close to you and voting.

