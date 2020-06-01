People planning to gather in Harrisonburg to pray for peace and reconciliation

A group of people from around the Shenandoah Valley plans to gather for prayer for healing of racial trauma in the country on Monday evening.

WHSV photo from a rally held in downtown Harrisonburg on Friday, May 29

Harrisonburg city council member Christopher Jones organized a Facebook event asking for people to meet at the corner of Elizabeth and Main Street, at the city's Public Safety Building, at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 1.

Jones is asking people to join him in prayer "for the healing of those that have experienced trauma due to racism and healing for our city, state, and nation."

Harrisonburg's Public Safety Building houses the city's police department, among other agencies dedicated to public safety in the city.

Monday's prayer event follows a rally against police brutality held on Friday, sponsored by the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center to provide a peaceful way for people to express how they feel toward police brutality and hatred.

According to Stan Maclin, the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center will be sponsoring another event this coming Friday at 6 p.m. at Harrisonburg's Court Square for people to listen and speak about police brutality and hatred.

Maclin says the peaceful rally will help the center's efforts " help the City of Harrisonburg /Rockingham County become a Model Beloved City to rest of the Nation." They plan to focus at least some of their efforts on asking "where is Marsha Garst," the Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney.

They're asking all participants to wear masks and practice physical distancing to stay safe amid COVID-19 precautions.

