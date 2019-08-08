Perseid meteor shower peaks August 12th

Monday night, one of the best annual meteor showers you can watch peaks, and will produce over 50-75 meteors per hour. If you are not able to watch Monday, you can still observe fewer meteors now through August 26th.

The Perseid meteors are smaller pieces, or debris, of the Swift-Tuttle comet, which was named after the astronomers who discovered it. When the debris hits the Earth's atmosphere, it's heated up and produces the light we see as a "shooting star".

The best time to view the Perseids would be after midnight each night, as that is when the greatest number of meteors will be visible. This peak falls in line with an almost full moon, unlike last year were the moon was new.

How can you view this meteor shower? It is a common misconception that you need to look at a specific area to see meteors. However, they will be visible in all areas of the sky. Try to get as much of the sky in your view, that way you have the best chance at seeing them and allow time for your eyes to adjust to the night-time sky.

