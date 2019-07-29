Police investigating after wild chase along I-81

Police were led on a chase along Interstate 81 in Rockingham County late Monday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, it all started at 4:29 p.m. A state trooper was driving south on I-81 near the 262 mile marker when a person in a black pickup truck motioned to the trooper that a light brown car up ahead had brandished a firearm at them.

The driver of the truck, hauling a trailer, had three passengers as well.

Police say the trooper caught up to the vehicle the driver of the truck motioned toward and initiated a traffic stop along the shoulder near mile marker 259.

However, during the traffic stop, the suspect vehicle sped away and the pursuit continued south on I-81, moving at extremely high speeds.

Farther south, in the Mauzy area, police worked to set up a rolling closure to bring the chase to an end, but the driver got around it by making a turn from southbound I-81 through the "authorized vehicles only" lane in the median to then head northbound on the interstate, leaving most of the police vehicles going the opposite direction of him.

Mark Leatherman, who had just gotten onto the interstate from Mauzy when he witnessed that part of the chase, told WHSV about what he saw.

"I come off the exit there at Mauzy and I looked in the rear view mirror and I saw the state trooper was pulling up behind a guy," Leatherman said. "It had tinted windows and as soon as the officer took off or pulled up behind him, he took off. He started running and he ran past us. Up in front of us, I guess he had been running from him, so there was a road — they had a couple officers up there, they had a roadblock. They were slowing all the traffic down so they could get him, and what he did, he crossed over all both lanes and he went across the authorized vehicle only there on 81. And he was headed southbound. He was going from Mauzy to Harrisonburg and then he crossed over and he started heading north."

Police say the suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed, in excess of 100 miles per hour, and passing northbound traffic on the shoulder. At that point, the trooper stopped the pursuit because of traffic and "reckless actions" by the suspect vehicle.

According to police, the suspect vehicle took exit 264 and was last seen on Route 11 in the New Market area.

During the initial traffic stop at MM 259, the trooper saw the original black pickup truck, whose driver reported firearm brandishing, pass by headed south after it was stopped on the shoulder.

If anyone has any information concerning the suspect vehicle, Virginia State Police ask that you call them at (540) 829-7766. The trooper would also like to speak with the occupants of the pickup truck.

The incident is still very much under investigation.

