Petersburg investigating 20th homicide of the year, breaking city’s record

Police for the city of petersburg are investigating two deadly shootings that happened on Wednesday night, breaking the city’s record for the most in one year.

Police said the first shooting happened in the 10 block of Cherry Street around 7:43 p.m. near the Qwik Stop and ABC store.

When police arrived, they found a man in the roadway who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Sources say the victim was shot in the head.

Police were called to a second shooting at Summit Point Apartments, where a man who was shot in a hallway. Officers said the victim has died.

This is the city’s 19th and 20th homicides of the year. The city broke the record for the most in one year with the 19th homicide.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.