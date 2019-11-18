Petersburg man sentenced to 4 years for distributing meth

A Petersburg man will serve four years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

According to the Department of Justice, 30-year-old Jared Judy, of Petersburg, pleaded guilty in August 2019 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine."

On Monday, Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh sentenced Judy to 48 months in prison.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says Judy admitted distributing more than 69 grams of pure methamphetamine in Berkeley County.

The charges against Judy came as a result of investigations supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which was created under the Attorney General-led Synthetic Opioid Surge Special Operations Division.

Specially, the operation which netted the charges was Project Clean Sweep, which aims to "reduce the supply of synthetic opioids in 'hot spot' areas previously identified by the Attorney General of the United States, thereby reducing drug overdoses and drug overdose deaths, and identify wholesale distribution networks and sources of supply operating nationally and internationally."

The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, West Virginia State Police, and the Charles Town Police Department investigated Judy's case.

