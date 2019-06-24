Petition seeks to remove statue of Revolutionary War hero

The University of Virginia is considering a petition to remove a statue of a Revolutionary War hero because it depicts a potential attack on Native Americans.

Photo credit: WCAV

The Daily Progress reports that the school's segregation commission is considering a petition to remove a statue of George Rogers Clark from campus that shows him and his soldiers possibly about to attack a group of Native Americans. The statue calls Clark the "Conqueror of the Northwest" and was given to the school in the 1920s.

Clark led a militia that fought the British and their Native American allies during the Revolutionary War. In 1779 he routed the British from Fort Sackville in the Battle of Vincennes in present-day Indiana. He is the brother of William Clark, who co-led the Lewis and Clark expedition.