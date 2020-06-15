Petition started to stop petition looking to rename Lynchburg

June 15

People in Lynchburg are fighting back against a petition started to rename the city.

On Wednesday, June 10, a petition was started urging city council to rename the city of Lynchburg. That petition was created by Daisy Howard, who grew up in the city. As of Monday, it has nearly 3,000 signatures. But now, residents are fighting back with a counter petition.

Two days after the petition to rename the city was created, Cece Thomas created another petition to stop the original petition. So far, it has almost 4,000 signatures.

The petition to city council begins with, “I am starting this petition to stop Daisy Howard from trying to have my hometown’s name changed. She does not understand the history of our town, she just doesn’t like the name.”

Lynchburg was named after its founder, John Lynch, whose family also established the Lynch Ferry, which carried traffic across the James River. However, amid protests and calls for racial justice in the week after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, some say the connection of the name to the word "lynching" is still enough for the name to be changed.

June 12

A petition to change the city of Lynchburg’s name has almost reached its goal of 1,500 signatures.

The petition was started Wednesday by resident Daisy Howard, who grew up in the city.

In the petition, Howard writes, “If black lives truly matter to the city, then such a word defining the hanging of people of color can and will be eliminated.”

The city of Lynchburg was named after its founder, John Lynch, and not named after the term lynching, but some signing the petition say the name evokes the term regardless.

The petition comes following weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a white officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

Floyd’s death ignited global Black Lives Matter protests calling for police reform and equality. Multiple officers have been charged in connection to his death.

You can view the petition here.