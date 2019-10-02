Phase 1 of Waynesboro High School's renovation is halfway done

Phase one of the Waynesboro High School renovation is about halfway done. The $20 million first stage of the project is a renovation of the existing school.

Photo credit: WVIR

So far, there's a new secure entryway and front office, an upgraded auditorium with an addition being built off the back, renovated locker rooms, air conditioning in the gym, and a first-floor media center.

Phase 1 includes updates to the original building from the 1930's and the 1950's addition. It also includes another addition, which will be classroom space for performing arts and physical education.

Crews are just starting work on the second-floor instructional space.

"So far the change has been great. It gives it a great view from Main Street. The school is much bigger focal point now. That and my big thing that I love the most is the traditional entry to the school, the original entry to the school and also the security that we're able to afford,” said Waynesboro High School Principal Bryan Stamm.

Phase one is expected to be completed next July. The next two phases include the addition of a new instructional wing, tearing down the 70s wing and building a gymnasium.

Superintendent Jeffrey Cassel said that it will be like walking into a whole new building when the renovation is complete.

"There's significant work needed in that part of the building to have those classrooms and instructional spaces feel like modern classrooms and have the technology and the appropriate aesthetics," Cassel said.

Some additional classroom space will be located in the News-Virginian building that Waynesboro purchased last year.