Phoenix Under Excessive Heat Warning

While many of us are enjoying beautiful warm spring weather... in Central Arizona, it's hot, really hot.

The Phoenix area is experiencing its first heat wave of 2020.

The average high temperature for this time of year in Phoenix is about 87 degrees... but take a look at these temps!

Sunday set a new record of 102 degrees.

105 degrees is the hottest temperature "ever" recorded at Phoenix's airport in the month of April.

Some models show it could get as high as 107 Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Thursday night.

That means residents should try to stay indoors and drink plenty of water.