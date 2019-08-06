Photos on social media raise stakes for McConnell supporters, critics

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, tweeted Monday night asking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for a response to a photo of his supporters appearing to grope and kiss a cardboard cutout of her.

A McConnell spokesman responded in a statement to the Washington Post early Tuesday.

“These young men are not campaign staff, they’re high schoolers and it’s incredible that the national media has sought to once again paint a target on their backs rather than report real, and significant news in our country,” the statement said.

The spokesman also pointed out to the Post that a staffer for President Barack Obama pulled a similar stunt in 2008, groping a cardboard cutout of Obama rival Hillary Clinton. The staffer later apologized.

Another social media post has the McConnell camp in response mode. At the annual Fancy Farm picnic Saturday, the McConnell campaign tweeted out a photo showing several mock tombstones, one of which had the name of his Democratic challenger -- Amy McGrath -- written on one of them.

McGrath, who is trying to unseat the longtime senator in the 2020 election, tweeted her response Monday, juxtaposing the photo against the backdrop of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, which had taken place just hours before the tombstone tweet went out.

It’s been a rough week for McConnell. The nickname “Moscow Mitch” gained some traction last week, as critics continued to blast him for refusing to facilitate legislation that could prevent foreign powers from interfering with the U.S. electoral system.

On Sunday, McConnell fell in his home and fractured his shoulder. Hours later, as the nation was dealing with its second mass shooting in two days, a new nickname -- “Massacre Mitch” -- also picked up some steam online.

Protesters have gathered outside his home the last two nights, prompting Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to trade jabs on Twitter.

