Pickup truck driver accused of hitting protester near Lee monument denied bond

June 15

The man who is accused of hitting a protester with his pickup truck early Friday morning was denied bond after a court appearance Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Friday, and officers in the area near the Robert E. Lee circle saw protesters in the roadway with their bicycles where several pickup trucks approached them.

Police said the protesters and the drivers exchanged words before one pickup sped off and another pickup truck driver, identified as Matthew Frezza, hit the protester.

Initially, Richmond police were unsure if there was a victim but now say they were able to make contact with the victim on Friday afternoon.

Responding officers also took an initial report from the victim at the time. The victim refused medical treatment at first, but the officer called an ambulance as a precaution. The victim was checked out at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

Officers made three traffic stops related to the incident and detained multiple people. The traffic stops also turned up multiple assault-style rifles, handguns, ammunition and body armor. Three of the assault-style rifles and one handgun were seized. Frezza was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony use of a firearm.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 23.

____________

June 12

Police arrested a man and seized three assault-style rifles and one handgun after a late-night confrontation near the city's statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, authorities said Friday.

Drivers in several pickup trucks and individuals on bikes exchanged words early Friday near the Lee statue before one of the trucks ran over a bicycle while fleeing the area, police said in a news release.

A social media video from the incident appeared to show the truck hitting a protester along with the bicycle, but police have not said any individual was injured.

Police say when they returned to the scene, no victim was found, but detectives continue to try to make contact with any potential victims.

Officers made three traffic stops after the incident and found multiple assault-style rifles, handguns and body armor. Three of the assault-style rifles and one handgun were seized and one individual was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police did not immediately release the person's name.

The Lee statue is one of the country’s most iconic monuments to the Confederacy. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered last week that it be taken down amid widespread civil unrest over the treatment of black men by police. A local judge has temporarily blocked its removal.

Anyone with further information should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.