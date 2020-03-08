Pilot Club of Harrisonburg hosts annual Audrey Smith Memorial Fashion Show

The Pilot Club of Harrisonburg celebrated 50 years of service and friendship at the annual Audrey Smith Memorial Fashion Show and Luncheon.

Proceeds from the event benefit Pilot Club projects supporting those with brain-related disorders and disabilities.

Women from around the valley volunteered to model clothing and accessories provided by The Fashion Gallery in Verona.

Barbara Roadcap, with the Pilot Club of Harrisonburg said this year, money from today's event will help provide music therapy and iPads to adults and children at the Generations Crossing Day Care in Harrisonburg. Proceeds will also help to provide additional training to Generation Crossing staff members.

In the past, the Pilot Club of Harrisonburg's fundraising events have provided hundreds of helmets for youth and adults, a wheelchair ramp at the library on Newman Ave., provided car seats to the Central Shenandoah Valley Safe Kids Coalition and more.

"It's because of the generous donations from the folks that are here today for our silent auction and other things that are going on that we've been able to provide these opportunities for the community," Roadcap said.

Pilot Club events, like the fashion show, help support the club's half of matching grants awarded to them to help others in the community.

