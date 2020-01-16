Pilot shortage on the horizon, but local training will help fill the need

According to a report from Boeing, 804,000 new pilots will be needed in the coming years to meet the growing demand for flights and to accommodate for mandatory retirement.

Blue Ridge Aviation and Blue Ridge Community College have programs for pilot training and aviation mechanics at SHD. | Credit: WHSV

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport executive director Greg Campbell said the need is something he's not seen before, but there are local programs helping to fill the jobs.

"Aviation is just so important to our national economy," Campbell said. "And for aircraft to move through the system, be it general aviation, airline, cargo, it's imperative that we have qualified pilots."

Blue Ridge Aviation and Blue Ridge Community College have programs at SHD. Blue Ridge Aviation has flight school, and people can earn a degree in aviation maintenance from BRCC.

Alex Kelley, manager at Blue Ridge Aviation, said there is a lot of hiring going on now.

"Right now the regional airlines are hiring as many pilots as they can, which on top of that, the major airlines are doing the same."

Kelley said there aren't many affordable programs in the area, but a lot of programs are seeing demand. Campbell said United Skywest has hired people who have gone through programs locally.

"Pilots have started their training here and eventually been hired by airlines or cargo operators and they started their training here," Campbell said.

Kelley said it's good to have flight training anywhere near you, since it isn't always close, but the Weyers Cave area is a good place for the program.

"With us being in a less busy area, they can get into our airplanes, get up, fly, and do their training in an efficient manner," Kelley said.

Braxton Via works at Blue Ridge Aviation, but has also gotten his private pilot's license. He said despite the work, it's been worth it to have his license.

"It's a gratification thing," Via said. "You've proved to yourself that it can be done. Some people, some students come in and they're kind of skeptical."

Campbell said it is really important people consider these programs and aviation as a career.

"If the shortage is not met, then it starts to hamper all forms of aviation," Campbell said.

Boeing reports it's not just pilots who will be needed. Almost 800,000 airline mechanics and more then 900,000 cabin crew will be needed in the coming years.