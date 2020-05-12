Pilots fly World War II era plane over Sunnyside Retirement Community

There are plenty of ways people in the Shenandoah Valley have thanked nurses, but it's not every day a World War II era plane is used to say "thanks."

Ms. Virginia performed four flyovers.

Dynamic Aviation used a plane built in the 1940s to say thanks to nurses and staff at Sunnyside Retirement Community on Tuesday afternoon.

"This has really been a way that we can express our gratitude by simply doing a flyover and saying we appreciate you," Michael A. Stoltzfus, president and CEO of Dynamic Aviation, said. "We appreciate how you are putting yourself into a precarious position every single day."

The nurses headed outside to catch the flyover of Ms. Virginia, a plane built to originally hold paratroopers during World War II.

"Very cool for Dynamic Aviation to volunteer their time," Heidi Painter, director of nursing at Sunnyside Retirement Community, said. "For them to show the appreciation, to be willing to do that for us today, super cool."

Stoltzfus said Ms. Virginia only flies once or twice a month.

"This is a very difficult time for many," Stoltzfus said. "And what gives me hope, and what gives many of my friends hope is the knowledge that the health care workers are kind of really stepping forward."

The show of support was not lost on Sunnyside's staff.

"We were so excited when we heard the news that they were going to do that," Crystal McCarthy, administrator of assisted living, said. "We just feel honored. It's just a wonderful feeling to know that we have that support of the community during this time. This is something that is unprecedented."